Indiana State Police to provide update on boy found dead in suitcase

It’s been more than six months since the child was found in a rural part of southern Indiana. His identity is still unknown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police will have soon an update regarding the little boy who was found dead inside a suitcase in a rural part of southern Indiana earlier this year.

A department spokesperson said the agency will be holding a press conference tomorrow morning at 10:30 a.m.

BACKGROUND

On April 16, Jeff Meredith was out mushroom hunting in a rural, wooded area of Washington County. As he walked, he spotted something unusual.

About 80 feet off the road was a bright blue, yellow and red suitcase sitting in a place it didn’t belong.

Meredith said he saw the suitcase and immediately thought to call the police, but he hesitated. He thought if they came all the way out there and it turned out to just be a suitcase he'd feel like a fool.

So, he opened it.

Inside he found the body of a young boy. He’s described by police as a 5-year-old African American male, about four feet tall with a slim build and short haircut.

“It bothers me,” Meredith, a grandfather of five children, said. “"But, it ain't about me. It's about that little boy that they threw away like he was a piece of trash. That's what bothers me more than anything in the world.”

ISP searched local missing children reports, even expanding the search nationally, but nothing ever turned up.

"Somebody knows something," Sgt. Carey Huls said in May.

A month later, ISP would release the child’s autopsy report providing more details into how he died. According to the report, the boy died from an electrolyte imbalance, most likely due to dehydration. The toxicology report was negative.

Despite not knowing the child’s identity, the Salem community came together in June to give the young boy a proper funeral.

"We never knew him in life, but he has drawn us together with love and kindness,” Washington County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Matt Hein said.