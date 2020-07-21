Indiana BMV branches asking customers to avoid paying with cash

Due to the national coin shortage, customers are asked to pay with a card or check.

The BMV said it accepts all forms of payment, but it is requesting that customers pay with a credit card or check during their visit. If a customer has to pay with cash, they are asked to provide exact change.

BMV branches across the state will put up signs alerting customers to the request.

The BMV accepts all methods of payment. However, due to the recent coin shortage we are asking customers to pay with credit card or check during their visit. If you must pay in cash, please provide exact change. Posted by Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Monday, July 20, 2020

According to Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a national coin shortage. With fewer in-person transactions at businesses and banks, fewer coins are reaching the public.

Over the last few weeks, national retailers like Walmart have asked customers to avoid paying with cash, if possible. Kroger customers paying with cash will not get coins back as change at stores in Indiana.

Banks in Tennessee and Arizona are asking people to donate spare change at local banks and coin-cashing machines to help with the shortage. A Wisconsin bank is even offering cash for spare change.

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches are currently open for walk-in services and continue to support scheduled appointments, according to its website.

