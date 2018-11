INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana's license branches are extending their hours on Monday and Tuesday to issue ID cards and driver's licenses for identification at polling places during the general election.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says its branches will be open Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Branches will only process new, amended or replacement ID cards and renewed, amended, or replacement driver's licenses and learner permits on those days.

RELATED: 2018 election guide for Kentucky, Indiana

The BMV says individuals who hold a driver's license or ID card that expired after the last general election may use them as proof of identification for voting purposes.

A list of documents required to obtain a new state ID card or driver's license can be found at myBMV.com.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.