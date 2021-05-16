Indiana sees big cost jump with new prison medical contract

Indiana could pay around 50% more a year for prison medical services with a new contractor picked by state officials.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana could pay about 50% more a year for prison medical services with a new contractor picked by state officials.

The four-year contract with Centurion Health will pay an average of about $160 million a year. The Journal Gazette of Fort Wayne reports Centurion submitted the most expensive of four vendor proposals.

The new contract compares to an annual $106 million cost the previous four years. The contract covers general medical and behavioral health services for the state's nearly 24,000 inmates.

The departing contractor bid about $30 million less a year but a prison system spokeswoman said price is only one factor considered.

