TASWELL, Ind. — Indiana's newest state nature preserve features dramatic limestone outcrops and a cave inhabited by rare animals adapted to life in total darkness.

The Natural Resources Commission recently approved the creation of the Patoka Hills Nature Preserve, which spans nearly 27 acres in southern Indiana's Crawford County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the new preserve contains a small cave that's home to a springtail insect and a cave millipede.

Both creatures lack eyes and pigmentation and are rare worldwide.

Excavations in that cave have shed light on Indiana’s past climate, plants and animals during the latter part of the last ice age.

