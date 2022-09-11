x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indiana

Water valve replacement to affect service to some Indiana American Water customers in Clarksville

Officials with Indiana American Water said their crews will be replacing a water valve. It will affect residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A portion of Clarksville, Indiana residents will be without water for a portion of the day on Monday.

Officials with Indiana-American Water said their crews will be replacing a water valve. It will affect residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive.

The company said the work will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to last about 6 to 8 hours.

If you have questions about the disruption, you are urged to contact Indiana-American Water at (800) 492-8373.

The water outage map is shown below. 

Credit: Indiana American Water
Indiana American Water's outage map surrounding Lincoln Drive in Clarksville.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

Other stories on WHAS11.com

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out