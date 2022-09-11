Water valve replacement to affect service to some Indiana American Water customers in Clarksville

Officials with Indiana American Water said their crews will be replacing a water valve. It will affect residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A portion of Clarksville, Indiana residents will be without water for a portion of the day on Monday.

Officials with Indiana-American Water said their crews will be replacing a water valve. It will affect residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive.

The company said the work will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to last about 6 to 8 hours.

If you have questions about the disruption, you are urged to contact Indiana-American Water at (800) 492-8373.

The water outage map is shown below.

