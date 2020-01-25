INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is giving gamblers a chance to put down wagers on who’ll be winners in next month’s Academy Awards.

That option for those interested in betting on the Oscar winners for best picture and other film categories comes under the state’s sports wagering law that took effect in September.

The Indiana Gaming Commission approved the Oscar bets as the law allows wagering on non-sporting events that meet integrity criteria.

Those wagers can be placed at casino sportsbooks or through online sports betting apps licensed by the commission.

New Jersey became the first state last year to accept wagers on the Oscars.

