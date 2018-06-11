INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana's attorney general and a federal prosecutor in Kentucky have reached a nearly $5.2 million settlement with two dental firms accused of Medicaid fraud.

Attorney General Curtis Hill announced the settlement Monday with U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman of the Western District of Kentucky.

The settlement resolves claims that ImmediaDent of Indiana LLC improperly billed Indiana Medicaid for dental services in its nine Indiana dental practices. The other firm, Samson Dental Partners LLC, provides ImmediaDent with support services.

The companies allegedly submitted false claims for payment to Indiana's Medicaid program over a four-year period. Those include allegedly billing for simple tooth extractions as if they were surgical extractions.

Under the settlement, the companies agreed to pay the U.S. government $3.4 million and the state of Indiana $1.78 million.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.