Indiana AG might have to pay $57,000 for costs of disciplinary case over groping allegations

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill could face a big bill from the disciplinary case stemming from allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party.

The state’s attorney disciplinary commission has asked the Indiana Supreme Court to order that Hill pay about $57,000 toward expenses in the case.

Hill completed in June a 30-day suspension of his law license ordered by the state Supreme Court. He has denied any wrongdoing, but his reelection bid failed when he lost the Republican nomination in June.