
Indiana

Hoosiers encouraged to assign a 'legacy contact' for social media, cell phone data

The legacy contact options on Apple, Google and Facebook allow the account holder to invite someone they trust to take over the accounts after death.
Credit: Aleksei - stock.adobe.com
Sankt-Petersburg Russia November 11, 2017: Apple iPhone 7 on wooden table with icons of social media facebook, instagram, twitter, snapchat application on screen. Smartphone Starting social media app.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers to assign a "legacy contact" for their social media and cell phone accounts.

“Death is never something we want to think about,” Rokita said. “However, it’s best to be prepared and gain the reassurance knowing your online presence will be taken care of by someone you love and trust.”

The legacy contact options on Apple, Google and Facebook allow the account holder to invite someone they trust to take over their social media accounts and cell phone data after death.

A legacy contact can then post information on a funeral service, notify the account holder's friends, etc. 

Apple, Google and Facebook have different setups for a legacy contact or inactive account manager. Some allow the ability to restrict what information a legacy contact will have access to.

