Indiana to start receiving Afghan evacuees

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — State officials say roughly 1,000 Afghanistan evacuees are expected to arrive as early as this week at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training base, where they’ll be provided temporary housing and support services before further resettlement.

R. Dale Lyles, adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard, said Wednesday that Camp Atterbury, located about 25 miles south of Indianapolis, is expected to receive approximately 5,000 Afghan refugees in the coming weeks.

Lyles says active-duty and National Guard service members will provide the Afghan evacuees with housing, medical, logistics and transportation.

They will be subject to a 14-day quarantine within Camp Atterbury to determine their medical status and visa statuses.

This week Kentucky Refugee Ministries confirmed Afghan refugees have started to arrive in the state.

