WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHR) – A 6-year-old from Boonville died after a tree fell Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:38 p.m., the Warrick County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1300 block of Maple Grove Road for reports that a tree had fallen on a child.

Deputies arrived on scene along with Boonville Fire Department and Warrick EMS.

The child, identified as 6 year-old Elliana Cobb of Boonville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Warrick County Coroner's Office is investigating.

No further information was released.

