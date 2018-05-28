LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities in Jefferson County, Indiana are looking for a suspect after a victim dies following a hit-and-run incident Sunday.

Police say the incident happened in Madison on U.S. 421 between Old State Road 62 at the roundabout in the northbound lane around 3:45 a.m.

Police found the 18-year-old bicyclist at the location after he was struck by the vehicle that fled the scene.

He was transported to the hospital but died Sunday evening, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. His name has not yet been released.

Authorities do not have a description of the vehicle involved.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 265-2648.

