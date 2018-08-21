LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor is learning ways to help the intellectually and developmentally disabled.

Suzanne Crouch and members of a special task force visited a facility in New Albany. The task force was created by state Representative Ed Clere.

Its goal is to create legislation to provide more options, choices and a better quality of life for those with disabilities.

“They have the same dreams as every other Hoosier they want to have friends, have a job, be loved be successful in life so the ability that we have to be able to provide them with more options and more choices to be able to have that bright future that means providing more flexibility so that their needs can be met as individuals then that is the responsibility that we have,” Crouch said.

The task force is also set to meet on Wednesday.

The meeting includes a one-hour listening session for the task force to hear from members of the community.

