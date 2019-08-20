FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana senator is teaming up with local students to promote a bill raising the age to buy tobacco.

Senator Todd Young is a co-sponsor of the legislation that would prohibit the sale of tobacco products including e-cigarettes to anyone under the age of 21.

“The CDC estimates that approximately 4.9 million middle and high school students nationwide were current users of some type of tobacco product last year,” Senator Young said in a statement. “With vaping and e-cigarette use on the rise among middle and high school students, we have to act now to protect Hoosier teens. I’m encouraged to see strong Hoosier leaders in southern Indiana taking a stand to raise the tobacco age to 21.”

Young joined students at Floyd Central High School to discuss the bill on Monday.

The students are part of an organization called Teens for Tobacco 21.

Senator Mitch McConnell recently filed his own similar bill but it requires states to pass their own Tobacco 21 legislation.

