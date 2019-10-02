LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Indiana State Department of Health say a flying bat at Thursday’s Pacers vs. Clippers game now has them worried.

Since the bat is no longer in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, they’re not sure of its rabies status.

Officials say you should only worry if your skin was directly exposed and came in contact with the bat.

There have not been any reports so far of contact with the bat, but officials are updating the public as a precaution.

If you think you may have come in contact with the bat, you are asked to call (317) 234-4704.