LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man found guilty of murder, robbery and auto theft is expected to be sentenced Monday.

James Duffy was convicted of murdering Louis Morrison inside his home in November 2016 in Floyds Knobs, Indiana.

Duffy faces 45 to 65 years for murder, three to 16 years for robbery and 6 months to nearly three years for the auto theft conviction.

He is expected in a Floyd County courtroom at 9 a.m.