LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man found guilty of murder, robbery, and auto theft was sentenced on Monday, March 4.

James Duffy was sentenced to 83 and a half years in prison.

James Duffy was convicted of murdering Louis Morrison inside his home in November 2016 in Floyds Knobs, Ind.

RELATED: New charges filed in death of Floyds Knobs man

Chelsea Wilson, Duffy's girlfriend, was also charged in this case. She pleaded guilty to robbery in October 2017 and she was sentenced in November 2017.

She is expected to be released from prison in May 2020.