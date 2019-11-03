LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Multiple shoppers were watching when a man was shot and killed at a southern Indiana grocery store parking lot Sunday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with ‘very critical injuries’ but later died.

Seymour Police say William Baker shot his brother in law, Dustin Payne, in the chest.

Officers say the two had a longstanding dispute.

Police are asking for the public’s help. If you have any video of the confrontation prior to police’s arrival, they would like to review it.

Contact the Seymour Police Department at (812) 522-1234.

Baker is being held without bond at the Jennings County Detention Center.

