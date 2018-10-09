LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Pleasant Ridge neighborhood is celebrating a win as the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the homeowners who had fought fines imposed by the city’s code enforcement.

The 18-page ruling says the city must follow the state’s Unsafe Building Law which gives property owners some protections.

Several owners sued the city for handing out costly fines that forced some to sell their homes for what they say was well below market value.

The Institute of Justice, which represents several property owners say they look forward to having a trial court issue a new injunction against the city that includes a requirement that the city follows state law.

