LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Indiana State Police are looking into the circumstances of a man’s death, after his body was found in a duffel bag under a home in Washington County, Indiana.

An autopsy conducted Sunday did not reveal many clues.

However, police arrested a man, Jerry Carson, on charges of obstruction of justice and giving false information to police.

ISP said Carson was the last person to see the victim, Jacob Dodson, alive – who was last seen one week ago.

Police found Dodson’s body in the duffel bag on Wheeler Hollow Road on Washington County property owner by Carson’s family.

“We did collect some evidence at the scene. Obviously, there are some things that I can’t talk about that we collected, but we have to analyze that. Hopefully, that will give us some answers,” Trooper Jerry Goodin said.

Goodin said Dodson’s autopsy did not reveal any significant trauma.

He said more charges and more arrests could be made pending the outcome of the investigation.

