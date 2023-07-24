The Australian mini labradoodle officer's primary duties are to provide peer support to other officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — After months of training, IMPD’s new therapy dog, Gus, was sworn into the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) to begin his tour around all IMPD districts to meet and greet officers.

"We are absolutely thrilled to add another four-legged member to the IMPD family. Starting today, Officer Gus will bring a furry and friendly face to comfort our officers during times of stress and hardship,” Chief Deputy Valerie Cunningham said.

Gus, an Australian mini labradoodle, was born Sept. 19, 2022. The 10-month-old is hypoallergenic and doesn’t trigger any allergies or respiratory reactions.

Gus had been training with Ultimate Canine since November 2022. Since then, he has gone through three levels of rigorous training that include over 30 obedience commands, environmental exposure, socialization, specialty therapy commands, and even training around gunfire, the sounds of sirens and in high-stress situations.

"Officer Gus is far from your ordinary canine companion. He possesses exceptional empathy and a natural ability to read and respond to human emotions," said Beth Johnson, from Ultimate Canine. "With a wagging tail and a warm heart, he will be a symbol of comfort, compassion, and understanding for IMPD officers."

His primary handler, Officer Nicole Juday, completed the therapy dog handler training course. As a certified handler, she will work closely with Gus to apply their skills to the work of the department.

The canine officer's primary duties are to provide peer support to other officers.

As a therapy dog, he will play a crucial role in assisting officers in times of crisis, providing a much-needed sense of relief and connection.

Studies show a well-trained therapy dog can have a tremendously positive effect on an individual's wellness following a traumatic event. The American Kennel Cub says visits from a therapy dog can lower blood pressure and heart rate, reduce patient anxiety, and increase levels of endorphins and oxytocin.