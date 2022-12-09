IMPD searching for missing mother and 4 children

Britnie Stewart and the children were last seen on Thursday, Sept. 8.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking for help locating a missing mother and four children.

Police are looking for 36-year-old Britnie Stewart, who was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 8.

She left with four of her children, 14-year-old Unique Patterson, 6-year-old Sterline Stewart, 5-year-old Melody Stewart, and 1-year-old toddler Patience Stewart.

Stewart, who is the non-custodial parent, left with the four children who Department of Child Services (DCS) has a court order to take into its custody.

Britnie Stewart is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and has brown hair with brown eyes.



If located, please call 911 immediately.



If you have information, please contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.

