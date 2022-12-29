The dog's whiskers were reportedly cut off.

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog is now in the care of Indianapolis Animal Care Services after police found it in a dumpster Wednesday.

IMPD Southwest District posted on Facebook saying the dog was thrown away in a dumpster — less than a mile from the shelter — and someone called it in to police. The dog's whiskers had also been cut off.

Late shift Officer Wroblewski found the dog and looked right at home with the pup.

IACS said the case is ongoing but did not specify if the dog was ready to be adopted yet.

The shelter has struggled with overcrowding and staffing shortages. As a result, it has moved to an emergency intake status.

In September, the shelter launched its "Preventing Euthanasia List" to help prevent euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs.