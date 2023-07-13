Police say Athiang Malueth removed all her personal belongings from the bedroom before lighting the fire.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is now in police custody after being accused of setting fire to her boyfriend's bedroom.

Athiang Malueth was arrested by IMPD and accused of arson after police said she poured alcohol over the bed of her boyfriend, and then lit it on fire causing $30,000 worth of damage to his home.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Malueth and her boyfriend began dating each other last month and Malueth reportedly moved in with him two weeks prior to the incident.

In the early afternoon on July 11, Malueth and her boyfriend allegedly began arguing after Malueth suspected him of cheating on her. Malueth told police that she suspected her boyfriend lied about visiting Atlanta and instead was having an affair with a woman in Indianapolis. He told police that the argument began when he refused to drive her to Ohio, and instead offered to drive her to a bus station.

After getting frustrated with the argument, Malueth reportedly moved all of her personal belongings from the bedroom to the front yard. She then allegedly poured alcohol on the bedsheets and lit them on fire.

Two contractors were renovating the bathroom of the house at the time of the alleged incident and began smelling smoke coming from the bedroom after witnessing Malueth exiting. Both her boyfriend and the contractors told police that they witnessed Malueth smirking after leaving the bedroom.

The contractors alerted the boyfriend to the fire and he dialed 911. All four individuals managed to escape the house without injury. The boyfriend and the contractors told police that Malueth initially congregated on the front lawn with them before attempting to flee the scene upon hearing approaching sirens.

The boyfriend and one of the contractors chased down Malueth, eventually catching her and releasing her to police upon their arrival.

According to the boyfriend, he told police that when he asked Malueth why she lit his house on fire she replied with, "I told you I was a crazy (expletive)."

After their initial investigation, Indianapolis Fire Department investigators were able to confirm that the fire was set intentionally. Malueth is currently awaiting formal charges to be brought forth by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.