SEYMOUR, Ind. — Twelve-year-old Haley Viveros called 911 when a woman stole her mother’s SUV from a parking lot of a Dollar General in Seymour, Indiana. The girl was in the back seat when the vehicle was taken. Her mother was shopping inside.

"I thought she possibly got in the wrong car. And I was trying to get her attention. Pushing her back and yelling at her, ‘Hey, you've got the wrong car,’” Viveros said.

Viveros says the suspect, Shawna Lucas, tried to grab her cell phone and even turned up the radio to prevent her from hearing police. She was able to tell dispatchers the direction they were heading by naming the businesses they passed.

The chase ended 20-minutes north of Seymour in I-65. Lucas was arrested and admitted she knew a child was in the vehicle when she stole it.

Viveros was reunited with her mother, unharmed.

"I probably won't be staying in the car anymore. I probably will be paranoid if I do,” Viveros said.

Lycas was arrested on charges of criminal confinement and theft of a vehicle. It will be up to prosecutors if more advanced charges are filed, such as kidnapping.