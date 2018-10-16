MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - An Illinois-based metal components manufacturer has decided to close a central Indiana factory, cutting the jobs of 130 workers.

JD Norman Industries says in an Indiana state government filing that it will shut down the Muncie factory and terminate all its jobs by the end of December. The company based in the Chicago suburb of Addison didn't give a reason for the factory closing.

Norman acquired the factory in 2016 when it bought Muncie-based Henman Engineering & Machine. The company's website says the 37,000-square-foot factory produces precision machined components including coil housings, sprockets, pistons and shift cams.

