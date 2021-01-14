If you're 70 or older, you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana

As of mid-day Wednesday nearly 60,000 people from the ages of 70-79 had registered for their appointments in just that day

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — For many older Indiana residents their lives have officially been changed. The state has opened up their vaccination appointments to Hoosiers 70 years of age and older.

That's certainly the case for Pauletta Feldman. A 71-year-old from Jeffersonville, Indiana.

"I just almost cried. I was so excited," Feldman said. "I made an appointment today."

She said she got online Wednesday, and waited in a que in order to get into the portal where she could register for an appointment. After time and much patience, she got through.

"It was like I was 27th in the cue, and then I was 56th, and then it was up in the hundreds," Feldman said. "All of a sudden I was able to register and I'm good to go. I've got two weeks."

By mid afternoon Wednesday, she wasn't the only one. Nearly 60,000 people age 70 and up had registered for their appointments just that day.

While Indiana expanded to 70 years old, the CDC has expanded their guidelines to everyone 65 and older, which is something the Hoosier state is hoping to do sooner rather than later. Those with the state say it's their goal to expand eligibility as quickly as supplies and resources allow.



For now, the goal is vaccinating as many people like Feldman as they can. To her, it means much more than returning to the grocery store. It means reuniting with family and hugging her siblings for the first time in nearly a year.

"It makes me feel like I can get life back," Feldman said. "I have a great niece and a great nephew that I haven't held yet."

