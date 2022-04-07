IACS removes 28 animals from south side home

Officers removed 10 cats and 18 dogs over care and treatment violations, but the animals are not up for adoption.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) removed 28 animals from a south side home on Wednesday.

Animal control officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of West Epler Avenue to assist the Marion County Public Health Department. The home is near I-465 and State Road 37.

It was there that they allegedly came across violations of care and treatment for animals at the home. Officers removed 10 cats and 18 dogs, but the animals are not up for adoption. That's creating a real strain at the already crowded shelter.

"Taking in these extra animals means we have zero kennels available for other animals who may need to come to the shelter," said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl. "We are encouraging anyone in the community to come and adopt to help us free up some kennel space."

There are currently no charges against the owner connected to the animals.

Adoptions are currently free, and no appointment is needed. There are currently 77 dogs and cats available for adoption. For those interested in adopting a dog, they will not be able to walk through the dog kennels. People are encouraged to look online and bring a list of dogs they are interested in meeting. Cat adopters will be able to walk through the cat rooms.