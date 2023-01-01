ISP identify man hit, killed on I-65 in Clark County

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls called it a "tragic circumstance" and he said they don't believe the driver did anything wrong.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police have identified the man who was hit on the interstate in southern Indiana on Dec. 29.

Police said 62-year-old Larry Caudill died after being hit by a semi-truck on I-65 in southern Indiana Thursday.

Sgt. Carey Huls says it happened around 8:30 p.m. near the 2.5 mile marker in Clark County, and that the interstate was shut down for about an hour.

Huls called it a "tragic circumstance" and he said they don't believe there to be "any wrongdoing on the part of the driver."

It's not known at this time why Caudill was walking across the interstate in the dark he said.

"One more example of why, you know, we always have to have our eyes open, don't assume anything on any roadway especially, again, after hours," he said.

Huls added the semi-truck driver stayed at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing he said.

