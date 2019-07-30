CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — I-65 has long been known as "heroin highway," but it now has another drug making its way up and down, right through our own backyard.

It's considered one of the biggest drug trafficking corridors in the United States, and it's featured on another A&E docu-series premiering Tuesday night.

A&E previously featured Clark County and its law enforcement on its show "60 days in." The network's show producers are behind another inside look at the community in it's new spin-off called "Narcoland."

Clark Co. Sheriff Jamey Noel said the show will be eye-opening for people to see how Mexican drug cartels have infiltrated our own communities.

In the series, officers go undercover in Clark Co, as well as Bullitt Co, Ky. The communities are set along I-65, where cartels move drugs between the north and south.

"Cartels are always trying to stay one step ahead because they're moving quickly," Noel said. "They're very slick as far as how they try to hide and disguise it."

Noel said cartels may use elderly individuals, or vacationing couples, to disguise their drug operations.

"I think people sitting at home are really going to get an idea of just how complex their illegal business activity is and how they market their product, how they move their product," he said. "They know that they are going to have losses, they know that people are going to get arrested, and just how they damage and tear apart lives in the process."

Sheriff Jamey Noel is one of the law enforcement officers featured on the show. He said cartels haven't liked the "bad press" of heroin overdoses, causing them to turn to distributing meth.

"A lot of people, I don't think, realize either that the most successful drug dealers, they don't use at all. They're just financially gaining from it," he said.

The dealers' financial gain comes at the price of addiction and destruction in the lives of those who buy their drugs. It is something viewers will see up close in the show.

"It's a downward spiral and we're trying to stop that and turn it back around. but then also to take out these drug dealers that are preying and making financial gain off of people watching their misery," Noel said.

The cycle creates an uphill battle for law enforcement, which Noel said he hopes people will see as they watch the show.

"It's tough. You're put in very dangerous situations, especially undercover narcotics officers. But at the same time, they know they're doing it for the right reasons," he said. "It's a battle, every day that we're waking up and hitting the ground running to fight this."

"Narcoland" premieres Tuesday, July 30 at 10 p.m. on A&E.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

►Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.