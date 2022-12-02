Hundreds of students compete in FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis

The teams were challenged to take their love for STEM and use it to solve problems in their own communities.

INDIANAPOLIS — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics are what STEM is all about. The students who competed at the FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis have that down pat.

FIRST is an acronym meaning "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology."

Those competing at the state championship were challenged to take their passion for STEM and build something with purpose that would help solve problems in their communities.

Ten-year-old Casio Rudolph said his team, "The Little Governors," put a lot of thought behind their project. "We wanted to use thermal electric energy that we produce from body heat to make a heating pad that can incorporate it and cure arthritis," said Rudolph.

The inspiration behind the robot, according to Rudolph, came after they learned about the disease from their teacher, who has been living with arthritis for nearly five years.

"I think if we can somehow figure out how to cure arthritis, it can go and help millions," said Rudolph.

Rudolph's team joined hundreds of other students from across Indiana participating in the state championship at the University of Indianapolis on Saturday.

The teams were competing for an invitation to compete with others around the world at the FIRST World Festival, which will be held in Houston next year.

Organizers with FIRST Indiana Robotics said the competition goes beyond building robots.

"This is the way to look at the workforce pipeline. We are a piece that can plug in and get these students not only into the colleges in Indiana, but also the workforce in Indiana," said Renee Becker-Blau, the president of FIRST Indiana Robotics.