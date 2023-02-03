Huber's Restaurant now open with adjusted hours

Huber's Restaurant said it will extend its hours once Fall season rolls around.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Joe Huber's Family Farm and Restaurant is now officially open for its 2023 season.

The popular southern Indiana restaurant posted on Facebook that their first day open would be Thursday, March 2.

According to the post, the family-friendly restaurant will have its full menu available as well as some new items.

Huber's Restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday until Fall rolls around.

To keep up with the demand of apple and pumpkin season, Huber's will extend its hours starting in September.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.