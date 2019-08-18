STARLIGHT, Ind. — Barn One at the Huber Family Farm was packed with dozens who have a love of music, food and the WHAS Crusade for Children, despite hot temperatures.

For the 11th year, the Marlins headlined the Joe Huber Memorial Concert, a fundraiser for the WHAS Crusade for Children.

Attendees were treated to a fine meal and great entertainment while collecting to honor the memories of Joe Huber Sr. and Joe Huber Jr.

“The crowds just love the Marlins. They love supporting our family. The memories that Joe and JoJo had for our family are just amazing. We’re so grateful that people still want to remember them in special ways and donating to the Crusade for Children,” Tera Huber Mahan said.

The concert is expected to raise $7,000 which will bring the Huber Family Farm’s total to more than $87,000 raised for children with special needs.

