HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff's Office is crediting its drone unit with helping find a missing 78-year-old woman.
The Kokomo Police Department was searching an area in the 300 block of West Alto Road.
They were looking for a woman who was last seen behind the rural home about two hours earlier.
Officers were searching an area a short ways away near a creek when the drone unit spotted the woman within minutes about 350 feet from her home.
Officers and family members were then able to get to the woman and get her home and checked out.