Hoosiers helping Hoosiers: How you can help tornado survivors

INDIANAPOLIS — The sun rose across Indiana on Saturday, shining light on the devastation left behind by a deadly and destructive tornado outbreak that left three people dead, destroyed hundreds of homes and prompted a disaster emergency to be issued in Johnson and Sullivan counties.
Recovery efforts began Saturday with some of the hardest hit areas saying they're overwhelmed by the outpouring of support they've received.
Hoosiers helping Hoosiers
This includes the city of Sullivan, which was hit by an EF-3 tornado that left three people dead. And also the town of Whiteland, where police were taking donations, but less than 24 hours after an EF-2 tornado ripped through the town, the police department said it was out of room to house donations.
The department called it a testament to the spirit of the community to take care of each other.
It was the same story at the New Whiteland and Whiteland fire departments, which said they're no longer taking donations, but they'll let the community know if anything changes.
The New Whiteland Fire Department shared a photo of the roomful of donations that had already come in -- everything from food and bottled water to diapers, blankets and even toys to help people in need.
How you can pitch in:
Sullivan Community Fund: The fund is set up to offer financial support to storm victims. Donations can be made online or sent to:
Help Sullivan Recover
WV Community Foundation
200 S 8th St
Terre Haute, IN 47807
Fire Angels, Inc. in Johnson County is collecting clothing for victims in Whiteland. Here's their post on FB:
Kroger's Disaster Relief Fund: Eric Halvorson with Kroger said the grocer has activated its disaster relief key at checkout. Customers need only tell cashiers the amount to be donated.
The American Red Cross: You can make a monetary donation to help people affected by tornadoes and storms in the south and Midwest, here.
Salvation Army of Sullivan: The Salvation Army has been coordinating response efforts since the early morning hours and is currently at work in three of the hardest hit counties in the state: Sullivan, Johnson, and Lake counties.
Teams are providing immediate needs like food, hydration, and emotional and spiritual care.
They have a mobile kitchen in the Silver Street Corridor and a second roving unit that's providing meals to impacted regions deeper within the county.
Nearly 250 meals were served in the first few hours, the Salvation Army said.
To donate directly to those impacted by the tornado outbreak, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or make a secure donation online at HelpSalvationArmy.org.
How to report storm damage or get an assessment
Hoosiers impacted by the storms are asked to contact Indiana 211 to report damages and help with a damage assessment. Residents can call 211 or visit in211.org.