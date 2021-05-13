Crews battle house fire in Floyds Knobs

Fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 5000 block of Bent Creek Dr. just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Floyds Knobs, Indiana.

According to Sgt. Ryan Houchen with the Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 5000 block of Bent Creek Dr. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. The fire had already vented through the roof of the house when crews arrived, Sgt. Houchen said.

Limited hydrants in the area and a long driveway made it difficult to supply water to the scene. Crews laid a large diameter supply line from the road to the scene, according to Sgt. Houchen. While they were able to obtain water supply, it was difficult to maintain.

Sgt. Houchen said a second alarm was initiated for tankers and manpower. There are 33 personnel at the scene.

It is not clear how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.