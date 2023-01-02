Bill aims to put more robotics teams in schools to retain Indiana's STEM grads

The bill’s author told the education committee that right now only about 30% of Indiana schools have robotics teams. The goal is to grow the number to 60%.

INDIANAPOLIS — Robots came to the Indiana Statehouse Wednesday, but it was the humans who brought them and testified before the House Education Committee about why school robotics programs are important to Indiana’s future.

"FIRST Indiana Robotics is the reason that I will have found a job in Indiana, will go to school in Indiana, and plan to stay in Indiana,” said Luke Fehrenbacher, who is on his high school’s robotics team.

Fehrenbacher was among several people who testified in support of House Bill 1382, which would create a Robotics Competition Program, giving grants to K-12 schools, so they can create and develop competitive robotics programs.

The bill’s author, State Rep. Chuck Goodrich, R-Noblesville, told the education committee that right now only about 30% of Indiana’s school corporations have robotics teams.

The goal is to grow the number to 60%, getting more kids interested in STEM.

Aliza Soyster’s school, Perry Meridian High School, already has a robotics team and she’s on it.

“I’ve been able to see and do amazing things on the team, build extraordinary robotics that I would not be able to do myself,” Soyster said.

The proposal requires the schools that get grants for robotics teams to form a partnership with a business or tech school.

“It’s not just the robots. It’s the human connection and social skills you build and just the overall enjoyment of it,” said Zach Gosnell, Aliza’s teammate.

The bill is one of several this legislative session that addresses the education of young Hoosiers and their preparedness to enter the workforce.

House Bill 1002 would give money to high school students so they could get on-the-job training with apprenticeships and earn certifications.

A bill that's already passed out of the Senate makes financial literacy a graduation requirement.

Supporters of HB 1382 say exposing more students to STEM is also a vital part of Indiana’s future.

“This will help bring that experience to more than the people here in this room,” said Gosnell.