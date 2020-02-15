BORDEN, Ind. — Despite ice and low temperatures, spirits were still high as brave souls took a plunge into Deam Lake for a good cause.

“It’s our third largest plunge. We have over 32 teams plunging today,” Kelly Ries, director of donor engagement, said.

More than 300 people made a splash, taking a plunge to help make a difference in the lives of Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.

It was all free of charges, thanks to the cold contributors.

“It’s amazing what it can do for every one of our athletes,” Kathy Abell, a volunteer, said. “It’s meant so much for my brother – he has grown so much in ability and friendships and social skills through this program.”

The program impacts thousands across the state and Special Olympics Indiana says they’re well on their way to a $900,000 fundraising goal.

"The funds that are raised are very vital to support our athletes, there's over 18,000 children and adults with an intellectual disability here in Indiana, and those provide year-round sports training and competition to our athletes at no cost to them."

