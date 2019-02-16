INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Supporters of an Amtrak line that runs between Indianapolis and Chicago are lobbying for continued public funding of the rail service, while also recognizing the route's travel times and ridership levels need improvement.

The state has contributed $3 million annually to support Amtrak's Hoosier State Service that runs between the cities four days a week. The rail service also receives a combined $500,000 annually from five local communities along the route.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the subsidy ends June 30 and Gov. Eric Holcomb did not include Hoosier State funding in his proposed budget for the two years beginning July 1.

House lawmakers will introduce their own version of the budget in weeks to come.

The Hoosier State is one of Amtrak's 29 state-supported routes around the country.