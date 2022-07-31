Hoosier signs on for college basketball after recovering from life-threatening injury

Lily Moore was washing dishes in the sixth grade when a glass fell and broke.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Years after a young Indiana girl injured herself on broken glass, she signed on to play college basketball at Cedarville University in Ohio.

Lily Moore was an aspiring basketball player in grade school according to her father, Steve Moore. However, while she was in the 6th grade, she was washing dishes and dropped a glass that broke. She ultimately cut her wrist so bad that she had to undergo surgery to try and save her hand.

The following four years were filled with rehab, setbacks and more surgeries as she recovered. She also did a therapy called Rolfing which helped her nerve pain from the scar tissue.

When she returned to basketball for her junior year at Christian Educational Consortium, her first career varsity points were a point-winning shot, and she successfully blocked a potential game-winning shot from the opposing team Steve said.

As a senior, Lily has averaged 16.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Moore said she credits her coach Gina Renfroe in making sure she never gave up.

"She lifts you up, and she pushes you, and she's always there for you... she's such a good coach but she can also be a great friend to you," Moore said.

Steve and his wife Lori both said Moore went to every basketball practice and went through conditioning even when she couldn't dribble a basketball.

Lily had her signing ceremony Saturday morning at Victory Baptist Church in Louisville.

