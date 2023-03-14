Honda moving Accord production from Ohio to Indiana

The move comes as the automaker transitions toward a future of manufacturing electric vehicles.

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Honda made a major announcement for Indiana on Tuesday - it's moving production of the Honda Accord to the Hoosier state in 2025.

The Marysville Auto Plant (MAP) in Ohio, where Honda began auto production in America in 1982, will be Honda’s first auto plant in the U.S. to transition to making EVs.

It has long been the plant to manufacture the Accord. However, to make room for EV production to begin, Honda will be moving Accord production to the Indiana Auto Plant (IAP) in Greensburg.

A Honda spokesperson tells 13News, they plan to maintain employment across all locations during the transition. Additionally, the Indiana plant is currently hiring.

"We’re excited about the news and glad that Honda sees the Indiana Auto Plant as capable of taking the lead on this signature model for the company," said Bryan Robbins, executive director at the Economic Developments Corporation of Greensburg and Decatur County. "I think it’s a testament to to the plant’s flexibility and it’s skilled associates., and shows a commitment to Greensburg being an essential part of Honda’s future."

Honda said the move to Indiana will maintain production volume of an important core model for Honda customers, while enabling MAP to transition to EV production.

MAP will start preparing for EV productions as early as Jan. 2024.

The automaker also announced shifts at several of its other U.S. plants including the Anna, Ohio, Engine Plant.