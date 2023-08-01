Police: Pilot hurt after homemade plane crashes in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pilot has been transported to the hospital after crashing a homemade plane at a southern Indiana airport.
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Scottsburg Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m. following reports of a crash.
At the scene, deputies found a homemade ultralight.
Sheriff Jerry Goodin said the pilot was airlifted to a Louisville hospital with serious injuries.
No other information was immediately available including the pilot's identity.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.
