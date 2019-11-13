NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Since June, volunteers with We the People of New Albany have been going to Bicknell Park every Sunday come here to Bicknell Park every Sunday to serve the homeless.

“We give them nourishment and a fresh hot meal every Sunday," said Kim Payne, the founder of the grassroots organization.

It’s become tradition.

“The people that come to us on Sunday’s, they come to us because they depend on that meal," said Marcy Garcia, who also helps to lead and volunteers with We the People.

The meals are pitch-in style.

“We have an amazing group of volunteers that help prepare the food and bring it here," said Payne.

But that's what the health department says is the problem. Indiana State Law does not allow group feeding from food prepared in private homes, so the Floyd County Health Department got involved.

“The first thing they told us was that we weren’t allowed to serve hot foods," said Garcia. “What am I going to do at this point to continue to serve them?”

According to the health department it’s a matter of where that food is being prepared. The department released a statement to WHAS in regards to the issue, saying in part:

"For the last three weeks we have worked with We the People of New Albany to resolve the issues related to feeding the homeless in a safe and effective manner.

We worked with We the People of New Albany to identify a kitchen where food could be prepared. We worked with local agencies and found a facility. We offered food preparation education and extended the grace period until after Thanksgiving to facilitate a new plan. The Floyd County Health Department has already worked in Bicknell Park to administer immunizations and warm kits (hats, gloves and socks) for the population at the We the People of New Albany site.

There was never a plan to shut down their operation. In fact, we proposed multiple options and assistance to their organization.

FCHD is committed to assisting the homeless and will continue to provide immunizations and warm kits (hats, gloves and socks) and coordinate with other local agencies both governmental and non-governmental."

To now comply with regulations, volunteers with We the People are now planning to serve only prepackaged meals, but they say they're disappointed.

“It breaks my heart that we’re not allowed to continue the way we have been doing it," said Garcia.

And as they work to shift their approach, they're looking for help.

“We need support to help these people out on these streets. All the support that we can get will only allow us to reach our goal," said Garcia.

And their goal goes much deeper than a hot meal.

“Therapy, rehab, off the streets into housing, that’s our main goal," said Garcia.

“God’s led us on a mission and I don’t think this mission’s to be ended just yet. I just don’t see this mission ending no time soon," said Payne.

As they shift to a new approach, volunteers say donations of non-perishable food items are needed now more than ever.

The group can be contacted on their Facebook page for donations.

