Holiday World offers free admission to 4-, 5-year-olds for 2023 season

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Attention, parents: Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is offering free admission to 4- and 5-year-old kids for the entire 2023 season.

According to the theme park, children must be between 4 or 5 years old when the Pre-K Season Pass is processed for the season. Age-confirming documents, such as a birth certificate or green card, are required.

The passes are only available online and can't be obtained at the park or over the phone. 2023 Pre-K Passes will be available through Sept. 4, 2023.

Children ages 3 and younger already get in free.

Other freebies at Holiday World include free parking, soft drinks and sunscreen.

