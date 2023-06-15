Holiday World retires beloved ride after more than 30 years in operation

After decades of bringing joy to Kentuckiana families, Raging Rapids at Holiday World has officially retired.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — After more than 30 years in operation, a beloved ride at Holiday World has officially retired.

The theme park announced through a Facebook post that "Raging Rapids" is now closed.

After 33 years and millions of happy memories, Raging Rapids has officially retired. We know this attraction means a lot... Posted by Holiday World & Splashin' Safari on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Raging Rapids was an 8-seat water ride that sent you soaring through Boulder Canyon, a flooded western town.

In the Facebook post, Holiday World teased that another attraction would be built in place of Raging Rapids, but hasn't said what it will be.

"While this may feel like an ending, it’s just the beginning," Holiday World's Facebook post said, "We intend to return the sound of laughter to Boulder Canyon as soon as we possibly can."

