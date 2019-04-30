SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Holiday World is opening Saturday, May 4, for its 73rd season.

It is also celebrating a new award, the Midwest’s Most Affordable Park. HomeToGo.com recently released their study of the most affordable parks across the country.

RELATED: Holiday World voted 'Cleanest Park in the World' for 19th consecutive year

You can always get free soft drinks, sunscreen, and parking when you head to the Indiana amusement park.

Splashin’ Safari does not open until May 11.

Click here for season pass information.

RELATED:

Holiday World investing $3.5M in new additions

Holiday World to be featured on 'House Hunters'