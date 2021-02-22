Holiday World looks to fill 2,200 jobs

To encourage more employees from Southern Indiana, Holiday World has added New Albany to its Employee Transportation program.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is looking to have 2,200 seasonal employees as it prepares for increased numbers in 2021.

The park plans to interview 750 candidates during a virtual hiring event this weekend. The event will offer 15-minute pone interviews to ask questions and learn more about working for Holiday World.

To encourage more employees from Southern Indiana, Holiday World has added New Albany to its Employee Transportation program, bus transportation to and from the park for seasonal employees. The pick-up location will be New Albany High School.

"We suspect a surge of interest in travel will arrive by mid-season," said Matt Eckert, Holiday World CEO. "We believe adding transportation from New Albany will help us attract the Team Members we will need if and when that surge arrives."

Most of the park’s seasonal positions are available to applicants who will be 16 years and older by April. Some jobs require a minimum age of 14 years on the date of application.

Retirees and other adults seeking seasonal employment are also encouraged to apply. The departments with the most positions available are Food & Beverage, Ride Operations, Lifeguards and Cleaning.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit HolidayWorldJobs.com and fill out an application to set up a time for a phone interview.

Employee benefits include a Season Pass, park food and merchandise discounts, free admission to other parks, referral perks and more. Starting pay for those 18 and older is $10 per hour.

Other Employee Transportation locations include Evansville, Newburgh, Boonville, Lynnville, Haubstadt, Huntingburg, Jasper, Tell City, and Reo, as well as Owensboro, Kentucky.

