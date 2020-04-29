SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World will be hosting a Digital Opening Day on May 2. The Indiana amusement park postponed their actual opening to early June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We may not be able to welcome guests through our gates on May 2 as we had originally planned,” said owner, Leah Koch. “But we’re going to celebrate it just the same.”

For this digital opening day, the park is offering a number of activities fans can view online for free. Some of which include a magic show, "riding" the attractions and a drone's view of a firework show set to Christmas music.

“Opening day is a special day that we count down toward every year. We can’t wait until we can open our gates to guests again, but until then we’re going to celebrate and help our guests bring opening day home,” Koch said.

For a full schedule and information about the park, click here.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.