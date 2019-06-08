SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World's next water coast will be called the Cheetah Chase.

It features two ProSlide rocketBLAST-powered slides totaling more than 1,700 feet of track.

The ride includes the first-ever head-to-head dueling zone on a water coaster and even two other RallyPOINTS where rafts will synchronize with one another.

“Cheetah Chase is the perfect thrill ride for families. The three-person rafts allow families to race face-to-face, and the launch is the first of its kind,” says Holiday World’s president, Matt Eckert. “There’s nothing like this out there.”

The water ride is the world's first full-circuit racing water coaster. It will travel at 30 feet per second and will have the tallest RocketBLAST section in the world at 27 feet. Holiday World says each side will feature five RocketBLAST sections: one flat and four uphill.

Holiday World has two other existing water coasters, the Wildebeest and Mammoth.

“With the addition of Cheetah Chase, Splashin’ Safari will now be the undisputed Water Coaster Capital of the world,” adds Eckert.

The ride will be new for 2020.

Holiday World is open weekends through the end of October.

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari just celebrated its 73rd birthday on August 3. The park in Santa Claus, Indiana opened in 1946 as "Santa Claus Land" and was the first themed amusement park in the world.

